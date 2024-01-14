The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Geo-Scientist exam interview 2023 was conducted from November 20 to December 7 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM. A total of 696 candidates qualified to appear for the interview.

The Geo-Scientist Main exam was held on was held on June 24 and June 25, 2023. The result was announced on August 23. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 258 vacancies.

“Based on the results of the Stage-I (Preliminay) Examination held on 19th February, 2023, Stage-II (Main) Examination held on 24th & 25th June, 2023 of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2023 conducted by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION and followed by the Personality Test in the months of November and December, 2023, the following are the lists, in order of merit, of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Geologist Group ‘A’, Geophysicist Group ‘A’ and Chemist Group ‘A’ in the Geological Survey of India; and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) Group ‘A’, Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Group ‘A’ and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Group ‘A’ in the Central Ground Water Board,” reads the result notification.

Steps to download UPSC Geo-Scientist result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for ‘Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023’ final result Click on the PDF link next to the notification The Post-wise selection list will appear on screen Check the document and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

