Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 24 and June 25 — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“If any Candidate fails to appear in any one or more of above papers meant for written examination for selection to the post of Geologist, Geophysicist/Scientist ‘B’ Geophysics and Chemist/Scientist ‘B’ Chemical and Hydrogeology, his/her candidature shall stand rejected and part of written examination appeared by him/her shall not be evaluated and counted for any purpose,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Geo-Scientist Main 2023 exam schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Examination Time Table: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023” Now click on the exam schedule link Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Geo-Scientist Main 2023 exam schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.