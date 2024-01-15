Today, January 15, is the last date to apply for the post of Scientist/Engineer ‘SD’ and Junior Research Fellow in the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL). Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website narl.gov.in till 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies out of which 14 vacancies are for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and 1 vacancy is for the post of Scientist/Engineer ‘SD’.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit for the post of Scientist/Engineer ‘SD’ is 35 years and the upper age limit for Junior Research Fellow is 28 years as on January 15, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification:

For Scientist/Engineer ‘SD’ - Candidate must possess (i) Ph.D. in the field of Physics / Atmospheric Science/ Meteorology/ Earth Science, (ii) ME / MTech / MSc (Engg) / MS / MSc or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 60% marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA 6.5 on a 10 point scale in Physics/ Atmospheric Sciences / Space Physics / Meteorology / Earth System Science from a recognised University/ institution. (iii) BSc with 60% marks or CGPA of 6.5 on a 10 point scale. More details in the notification.

For Junior Research Fellow - Candidates must have achieved (i) First Class or equivalent CGPA Grade as declared by University in Post – Graduate degree in Physics/Atmospheric Science /Space Physics / Meteorology / Applied Chemistry /Geophysics/ Earth System Sciences or equivalent with Physics or Atmospheric Science or Space Physics or Meteorology as core subjects OR Any Specialization of Electronics Engineering / Communication Engineering / Optical Engineering / Photonics / Instrumentation Engineering. AND (ii) Qualified in CSIR-UGC NET / GATE / JAM / JEST.

Here’s the JRF recruitment notice.

Here’s the Scientist/Engineer ‘SD’ recruitment notice.

Steps to apply for NARL recruitment 2023

Visit the official website narl.gov.in Under ‘Work with NARL’ click on ‘Vacancies’ Click on the application link under ‘NARL invites online application(s) for the position of SCIENTIST/ENGINEER ‘SD’ & Junior Research Fellow(JRF)’ Register yourself and proceed to fill out the form Upload necessary documents, submit and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.