DSSSB short recruitment notice out for Nursing Officer, Pharmacist and other posts; details here
Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the vacancies on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from February 13.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the short notification for recruitment to the various Group B and Group C posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the vacancies on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from February 13 to March 13.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1896 vacancies for Nursing Officer, Pharmacist, Cook and other posts in the Commission.
Vacancy Details
- Pharmacist - 318 posts
- Nursing Officer - 1507 posts
- Resource Centre Coordinator - 12 posts
- AYA - 21 posts
- Cook (Male and Female) - 32 posts
- Translator (Hindi) - 2 posts
- Section Officer (HR) - 4 posts
The Commission will released the full advertisement with eligibility criteria, pay scale, application fee and other details on the website in due time. Candidates can check the vacancy bifurcation in the official notification linked below:
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.