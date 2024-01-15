JSSC Constable Exam JCCE 2024 dates deferred; now apply from Jan 22
Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the posts on the official website jssc.nic.in from January 22 to February 21, 2024.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced the revised dates for online application to fill regular and backlog vacancies through the Jharkhand Constable Competitive Examination-2023 (JCCE-2023) today, January 15. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the posts on the official website jssc.nic.in from January 22 to February 21, 2024. The last date to pay the fees is February 23 (upto midnight).
Earlier, the application process was to commence on January 15 and conclude on February 15.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4929 Constable vacancies in various departments of the State.
Vacancy Details (Regular + Backlog)
- Ranchi - 76 vacancies
- Khunti - 113 vacancies
- Simdega - 103 vacancies
- Gumla - 63 vacancies
- Hazaribagh - 358 vacancies
- Koderma - 59 vacancies
- Chatra - 177 vacancies
- Giridih - 452 vacancies
- Ramgarh - 200 vacancies
- Bokaro - 136 vacancies
- Dhanbad - 337 vacancies
- Palamu - 192 vacancies
- Latehar - 162 vacancies
- Dumka - 164 vacancies
- Jamtara - 52 vacancies
- Deoghar - 343 vaacncies
- Godda - 46 vacancies
- Sahebganj - 131 vacancies
- West Singhbhum - 332 vacancies
- Saraikela Kharsawan - 305 vacancies
- Lohardaga - 123 vacancies
- Garhwa - 4 vacancies
- Pakur - 49 vacancies
- East Singhbhum - 288 vacancies
- JAPTC - 10 vacancies
- Rail DNB - 287 vacancies
- JWFS - 34 vacancies
- CTC - 72 vacancies
- Rail JSR - 255 vacancies
- JPA - 6 vacancies
Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, physical requirements, exam pattern and syllabus, reservations/relaxations, pay scale and other details in the official notification linked below:
Here’s the JSSC JCCE 2023 notice.
Application Fee
The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates from Jharkhand are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.
