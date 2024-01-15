The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will soon conclude the online application process for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE)-2023 for Group-B & Group-C Posts/Services under different Departments/HoDs of Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website www.ossc.gov.in till January 19, 2024. Earlier, the application window was from December 20 to January 19.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till January 27, 2024. The Preliminary exam is likely to be held in February-April 2024. The exact date, time, and venue will be notified in due course.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 430 vacancies.

The applicants should be between the age of 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, and other details available in the official notification.

Steps to apply for CTSRE 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CTSRE 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.