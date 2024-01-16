The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has commenced the online application process for Engagement of Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentices under the Apprentice Training Act 1961. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aai.aero till January 31, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 vacancies for Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentices.

Vacancy Details

Graduate (BE/BTech in Aeronautical, Automobile, Architecture, Civil, Computer Science, Data Analysis, Electrical, Electronics, IT, Mechanical) - 30 posts

Diploma (Aeronautics, Automobile, Architecture, Civil, Computer Science, Data Analysis, Electrical, Electronics, IT, Mechanical, Mathematics/Statistics) - 45 posts

ITI Trade (Computer Operator Programming Assistant, Electrical, Mechanic, Electronics, Steno) - 55 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: : Minimum age is 18 years and Maximum age is 26 years as on December 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualifications:

(i) Graduate & Diploma: Candidates should possess full time (regular) four years degree or three years (regular) diploma in Engineering in any of the above-mentioned streams, recognized by AICTE, GOI.

(ii) ITI Trade: Candidates should possess ITI/NCVT certificate of the above-mentioned trades from institutes recognized by AICTE, GOI.

(iii) Only Indian Nationals from the Eastern Region are eligible

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for AAI recruitment 2024

Visit the official websites apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Register yourself on the portal and proceed Now click on the notification for engagement of Apprentices at AAI Select post, fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.