The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative exam calendar for the year 2024-25. The IBPS exam calendar is available at the official website ibps.in.

According to the calendar, the preliminary exam for IBPS RRB Office Assistants and Officer Scale I will be held in August this year while the Main exam for Officer Scale I will be held on September 29 and the Main exam for Office Assistant will be held on October 6. The single exam for RRB Officers Scale II & III will be held on September 29. These exams will be held for the recruitment of Officers and Office Assistants at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

On the other hand, the IBPS Clerk prelim exam will be held from August 24 to 31; while the Main exam is scheduled for October 13. The preliminary exam for Probationary Officers will be conducted on October 19 and 20 while the Main exam will be conducted on November 30. The Specialist Officer preliminary exam will be conducted on November 9 while the Main exam will be conducted on December 14.

Prospective candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course, the notice said.

Here’s IBPS exam calendar 2024-25.

IBPS exam calendar 2024 Exam Prelims Mains RRB Office Assistants

August 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18 October 6 RRB Officer Scale I August 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18 September 29 RRB Officers Scale II & III September 29 [Single Exam] - IBPS Clerk August 24, 25 and 31 October 13 IBPS PO October 19 and 20 November 30 IBPS SO November 9 December 12 Disclaimer: IBPS reserves the right to change the process including guidelines/modalities stated above on the basis of administrative reasons, court order, Govt. Advisories, etc

