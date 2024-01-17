The Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to various Group A, B and C posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mpcb.gov.in till January 19, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM). The last date for printing of online applications is February 3.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 67 vacancies for various posts under various groups at the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

Vacancy Details

Regional Officer - 2 posts

Senior Scientific Officer - 1 post

Scientific Officer - 2 posts

Junior Scientific Officer - 4 posts

Chief Accountant - 3 posts

Legal Assistant - 3 posts

Junior Stenographer - 14 posts

Junior Scientific Assistant - 16 posts

Senior Clerk - 10 posts

Laboratory Assistant - 3 posts

Junior Clerk/Typist - 6 posts

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, age limit, exam details, exam syllabus, reservation/relaxations, pay scale and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the MPCB recruitment notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for Unreserved/General category candidates is Rs 1000 while for Backward Class categories/Orphan candidates it is Rs 900. Ex-Servicemen/Disabled Ex-Servicemen are exempt from payment of application fees.

Steps to apply for MPCB recruitment 2024

Visit the official website mpcb.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ Now click on the PDF link next to ‘Advertisement for Recruitment’ On the advertisement click on the application link Register on the ibps portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MPCB recruitment 2024.