Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Odisha Civil Services Exam (Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24). Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.opsc.gov.in till February 16, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 399 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree from any University incorporated by an Act of the Central or a State Legislature in India. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for OPSC OCS 2023 posts

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on OCS 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for OPSC OCS 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis on Preliminary exam, Mains exam and the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.