Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.opsc.gov.in from January 12 onwards. The last date to fill up the form is February 12, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 621 AEE posts, of which 580 vacancies are for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts and 41 for Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years as of January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have possessed a degree in Engineering in Civil for the post of AEE (Civil) and a degree in Engineering in Mechanical for the post of AEE (Mechanical) or an equivalent qualification from any university or institution recognised by the Government or he/she must be an Associated Member of the Institution of Engineers of India in Civil/ Mechanical.

Candidates can check more details available in the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.