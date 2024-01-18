The National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the release date of the UGC NET December 2023 results. The result is postponed due to technical reasons. The result will be declared on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in in due course of time.

NTA took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the postponement of UGC NET December 2023 results.

“Declaration of UGC – NET December 2023 Result: Due to technical reasons, result of the UGC – NET December 2023 will not be declared on 17.01.2024 and the same will be declared in due course on the website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in,” reads the post.

UGC NET December 2023 was conducted from December 6 to 19, 2023, in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,872 candidates.

Steps to download UGC NET Dec result 2023

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET Dec 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

