The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued admit cards for Junior Engineer recruitment exam 2023 (under Advt No. 10 of 2023) today, January 18. Candidates who have registered for the upcoming exam can download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB JE exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 194 Junior Engineer vacancies, out of which 127 vacancies are for JE (Civil) in the Headquarters of the Water Resources Department while the remaining 67 vacancies are for JE (Civil), JE (Electrical) and JE (Public Health) posts in the Punjab Mandi Board.

The JE recruitment online registration process was conducted from September 11 to October 3, 2023. Candidates are required to check the website frequently for details on examination centres and reporting time.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the posts based on an online objective type exam, document verification process and an interview.

