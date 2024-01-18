The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the recently conducted Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) Exam 2023-24 under the aegis of Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) was held on January 14, 2024 in 90 cities across the country for 28,220 candidates. The exam was conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM. Objections (if any) are invited against the released answer key till tomorrow, January 19. Earlier, the deadline for raising objections was January 18 upto 9.00 PM.

“Answer Key Challenge has been extended to 19 January 2024 till 12:00 noon. Payment to be made by 1:00 p.m,” reads a message on the website.

“The Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses are available on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/SSCMNS for the candidates to challenge. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Click on Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24 Now click on the Answer key Challenge link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the provisional answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download the SSC MNS answer key.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selection on the basis of their performance in the CBT exam and the physical interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.