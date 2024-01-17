The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

The pen-paper (OMR sheet-based) exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2024. The exam will be held in 186 cities across India. The AISSEE exam for admission to Class 6 will be held for 150 minutes (from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM), whereas for Class 9, the exam will be conducted for 180 minutes (from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM).

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NTA AISSEE admit card 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.