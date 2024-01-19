The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test January 2024 or CTET January 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ctet.nic.in.

The CTET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2024. The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 135 cities all over the country.

Steps to download CTET Jan 2024 admit card

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CTET Jan 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CTET January 2024 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.