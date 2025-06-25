ICSI CSEET July 2025 admit card released; exam on July 5
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2025 admit card on the official website www.icsi.edu. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 5, 2025, for a duration of 120 minutes.
To qualify the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject. Candidates can check the syllabus in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download ICSI CSEET July admit card 2025
Visit the official website www.icsi.edu
Go to Latest@ICSI—Students
Click on the CSEET July 2025 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CSEET July 2025 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.