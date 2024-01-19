Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the skill test of various pots including ASI/Steno and Head Constable Ministerial 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in using their Registration ID and Password.

The skill test will be conducted from January 29 to February 7, 2024.

“All shortlisted candidates are advised to take print out of E-Admit Card for appearing in Skill Test from above mentioned website by using their login credentials. Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the reporting time at venue mentioned in their E-Admit Cards and bring all necessary documents mentioned in E-Admit Cards, if any. Request for change of Skill Test Center shall not be entertained,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit cards

Visit the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in Click on the “Login” link and go to the relevant post’s admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

