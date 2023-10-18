Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the written examination examination of various pots including ASI/Steno and Head Constable Ministerial 2022, Constable/ Tradesman 2022 and Constable/Driver and Constable/(DCPO). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in using their Registration ID and Password.

“Candidates may also note that admit card will not be sent by post. Issuance of admit card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinize at subsequent stage of the requirement. The candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in the admit card and abide by the same,” reads the notification.

The computer based written tests for the post of ASI/Steno and HC/Min is scheduled to be conducted on October 30 and 31. The exam for Constable/ Tradesman and Constable (Driver and DCPO) will be held on October 31.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit cards

Visit the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in Click on the “Login” link and go to the relevant post’s admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ASI/Steno and HC/Min 2022 admit card.

Direct link to CT/Tradesman 2022 admit card.

Direct link to CT-Driver/DCPO 2022 admit card.