The Rajasthan High Court has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) Hindi. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website hcraj.nic.in from February 9, 2024. The last date to apply for the post is March 9, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 Junior Personal Assistant (Hindi) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have attained the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: A candidate (i) must be a graduate of any University established by law in India or equivalent examination from any University recognized by the Government for the purpose and; (ii) must have basic knowledge of Computer.

The applicants can check the essential qualifications, exam pattern, selection process, pay scale, vacancy details, reservations/relaxations and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General category/ OBC/ EBC/ other state’s candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 750. The applicants from State’s OBC/ EBC/ EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to State’s SC/ST category candidates

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.