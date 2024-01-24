Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various Group C Services Senior Computer Assistant posts. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from tomorrow January 25 onwards. The last date to submit applications is February 26 (upto 5.30 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 posts out of which 23 are permanent Sr Computer Asst. posts in the Finance Department and 10 are temporary posts in the Dept of Industries and Commerce.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 years to 40 years as on February 26, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable as per state government norms.

Educational qualifications: Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Application/Computer Science OR must be a Graduate in any discipline with at least 1 year Diploma Course in Computer or ‘O’ Level Course Certification in Computer from a recognised Institution.

Candidates are advised to vacancy details, exam syllabus, scheme of exam, exam pattern, mode of examination, reservations/relaxations, pay scale, tenure and other details regarding the recruitment drive in the advertisement posted below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The rate of recruitment fees for General Candidates for Group-C Non-Gazetted posts is Rs 200 while for SC/ST/BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped candidates the fee is Rs 150.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of 2 successive stages - 1) Written examination worth 85 marks and 2) Interview/Personality Test worth 15 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.