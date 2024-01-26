The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will conclude the online registration process for the Ph.D Entrance exam 2024 today, January 26. Eligible candidates can register for the entrance exam on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till 5.00 PM. The last date for correction in images / submission of required documents is February 2, 2024.

The Ph.D entrance exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on February 9 from 10.00AM to 11.30AM in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The admit cards will be available on the institutes website from February 5. This year, there is a total of 52 Ph.D seats available in various departments.

Eligibility Criteria

Medical qualification: MBBS/BDS with minimum 55% aggregate marks or MD/MS/MDS/DM/M.Ch. in the subject concerned or Diplomat of National Board of Examination. Candidates who have obtained any of these degrees from medical colleges which are not recognized by the Medical Council of India shall not be eligible to apply.

Nursing qualification: Candidates holding M.Sc. degree with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Nursing Speciality will also be eligible for Ph. D admission in College of Nursing.

Non-Medical candidates: For non-medical candidate’s eligibility shall be Master’s Degree (two year’s course) awarded by Indian Universities or equivalent in the subject as per requirement of the project.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/OBC Category candidates is Rs 2000 + Transaction charges while for SC/ST/EWS Category candidates its Rs 1600 + Transaction charges. PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of any fees.

Steps to register for the exam

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on Online Registrations for AIIMS PhD. Programme January 2024 SESSION Register yourself on the candidate portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for AIIMS Ph.D exam 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.