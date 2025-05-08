The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2025 or POLYCET 2025 final answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website polycetap.nic.in .

The examination was conducted on April 30, 2025. The results are expected to be announced on May 10, 2025. AP POLYCET 2025 is being conducted for admission to all diploma courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/ Technology offered at Polytechnics/ Institutions in Andhra Pradesh State for 2025-2026.

Steps to download AP POLYCET final answer key 2025

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AP POLYCET 2025 final answer key link The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP POLYCET final answer key 2025.