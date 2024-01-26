Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Super Specialty Departments in State Medical Colleges under Health Department, Govt. of Bihar this weekend. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till January 28, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 Assistant Professor vacancies.

Eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to deposit a Biometric fee of Rs 200 for different reservation category wise as per advertisement:

For general candidates – Rs 100

Only for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of Bihar State - Rs 25

For all (reserved/unreserved category) female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar state - Rs 25

For handicapped candidates (40% or more) – Rs 25

For all other candidates – Rs 100

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Professor application link Fill out the registration form, pay the fee, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.