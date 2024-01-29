Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in different super specialty disciplines of A.G.M.C & G.B. Pant Hospital under the Health and Family Welfare Department ,Govt. of Tripura (Advt. No-15/2023) today, January 29. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies. The upper age limit of the applicants is upto 50 years as on January 29, 2024. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from General category will have to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to SC/ST/BPL card holders/ Physically Handicapped candidates.

Steps to apply to the TPSC AP posts 2023

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Online Applications’ tab Click on the Assistant Professor 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

