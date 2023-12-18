Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the Main exam schedule for the post of Personal Assistant Grade-II under Advt. No. 10/2022. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4 and 5 — from 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM and from 3.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

The TPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 50 Personal Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download PA Mains 2022 exam schedule

Visit official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PA Mains 2022 exam schedule The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the PA Mains 2022 exam schedule.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Type Writing and Shorthand Writing and Transcription, and Main Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.