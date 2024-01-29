The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will tomorrow, January 30, commence the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Environmental Engineer in the AP. Pollution Control Board. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in till February 19, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 21 Assistant Environmental Engineer vacancies in the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board. The APPSC AEE 2024 exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of April/May 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Minimum 18 years and Maximum 42 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Must possess basically a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical/Environmental Engineering of a recognized University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act or a State Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or qualified in section A and B of AMIE(India) Civil examination.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicant must pay Rs. 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 120 towards examination fee. However SC, ST, BC, PBDs & Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from the payment of examination fee Rs.120.

Steps to apply for APPSC AEE posts 2024

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Once live, click on the notification to apply for Assistant Environmental Engineer in the AP Pollution Control Board Complete the Step 1 OTR Registration and proceed Login, select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.