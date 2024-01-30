Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has deferred the re-registration deadline for the January 2024 Session. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the exam on the official website ignou.samarth.edu.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in till February 15, 2024. Earlier, the registration window was scheduled to close on January 29, 2024.

“Last date for Re-registration for programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for January 2024 session has been extended till 15th February 2024,” reads the notification.

Steps to submit the form

Visit the official website onlinerr.ignou.ac.in Click on the Re-Registration link Key in your login details and submit Fill up the form and pay the fee Take a printout for future reference

