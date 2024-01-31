The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results of the Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XIII) Main Exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.

The Main exam was conducted on November 5, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3049 vacancies.

Steps to download PO Mains result 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the PO/MT Mains result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PO Mains result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.