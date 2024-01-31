Today, January 31, is the last date to apply for the recruitment of Grade-A Computer Officer posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The application correction window will be open from February 1 to 2, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 930 posts of Grade-A Computer Operator in the Rs 5,200-20,200 pay band.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 years to 28 years, as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed Intermediate (Class 12) exam with Physics and Mathematics. Candidates must also have completed O level examination in Computers from the Department of Electronics Accredited in Computer and Communication (DOEACC) OR must have completed a Diploma in Computer Engineering, Information Technology or Electronics Engineering from the Council of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh. More details in the advertisement.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from all categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400 to process their applications.

Steps to apply for UP Police recruitment 2024

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for UP Police Computer Operator recruitment link Now click on ‘Apply Online’, register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload necessary documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Computer Operator posts 2024.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Main examination, PET/PMT and physical interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.