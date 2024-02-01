The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has opened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant 2023 today, February 1. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website newindia.co.in till February 15, 2024.

The Tier I online examination (Preliminary Exam) is scheduled to be conducted on March 2, 2024. The Tier II online examination (Main Exam) will be held on April 13, 2024. The applicants will be able to download their call letters 7 days before the commencement of the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 year as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC / HSC / Intermediate / Graduation level. Knowledge of Reading, Writing and Speaking of Regional Language of the State / UT against the vacancies for which a candidate wishes to apply, is essential. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. The application fee for all other category candidates is Rs 850.

Steps to apply for Assistant posts 2023

Visit the official website www.newindia.co.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment—Assistant Recruitment Exercise 2023 Click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

