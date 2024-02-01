The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the State Services Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exam will be conducted in 28 districts.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 242 vacancies.

Steps to download CGPSC SSE admit card 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE admit card 2023 link Key in our login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Preliminary exam, a Main exam and a physical eligibility test (PET) based on the post.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.