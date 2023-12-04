The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced that the Civil Judge interview 2022 dates have been postponed. Eligible candidates will be informed of the revised interview schedule on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

Earlier, the interview and document verification was scheduled to be held from December 4 to 14 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM. The admit cards were released on November 20.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the previously scheduled document verification/interview programme for the post of Civil Judge (Entry Level) has been rescheduled. The revised date and time of the interview programme will be hosted on the Chattisgarh Public Service Commission’s website in due time,” reads the official notification.

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NOTIFICATION REGARDING DOCUMENT VERIFICATION AND INTERVIEW OF CIVIL JUDGE (ENTRY LEVEL) EXAM- 2022” Now click on the “DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER AND REQUIRED PROFORMA” Check and download Take a printout for future reference

