COMEDK UGET 2024 registration begins at comedk.org; here’s how to apply
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website comedk.org till April 5, 2024.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has invited applications for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 (UGET 2024) today, February 1. As per the notification, applicants can submit their forms on the official website www.comedk.org till April 5, 2024.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 2024, for admission to Engineering Courses in COMEDK member institutions. COMEDK UGET 2024 will be conducted for admissions into 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the information brochure below:
Here’s the information brochure.
Application Fee
The prescribed registration fee of Rs 1,800 plus convenience fee/charges should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a credit card or a debit card or Net banking.
Steps to apply for COMEDK UGET 2024
- Visit the official website comedk.org
- Click on the registration link and login
- Proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit
- Download the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.