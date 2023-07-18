The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the round 1 seat allotment result 2023 today, July 18. Eligible candidates can check and download the result from the official website comedk.org.

As per the notification, the decision making and fee payment can be done till July 20, 2023. Candidates can report to the colleges till July 22 upto 12.00 noon. Candidates have to report in person before the last date.

“Do not wait till the last hour of decision making, to avoid payment failures. Requests for extension of time will not be entertained,” reads the notice.

COMEDK UGET exam 2023 was conducted on May 28.

Steps to download COMEDK 2023 round 1 result

Visit the official website comedk.org Click on COMEDK 2023 round 1 seat allotment result Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.