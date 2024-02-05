The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade 3 Main Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website upsssc.gov.in from February 15 to March 6, 2024. The last date to submit the form and make changes to the form is March 13, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the Forest Guard, Wildlife Guard PET 2023 schedule. As per the notification, the PET is scheduled to be conducted from February 12 to 17, 2024. A total of 1697 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PET round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 701 posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.