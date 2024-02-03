The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Main Examination 2023. As per the notification, the PET is scheduled to be conducted from February 12 to 17, 2024.

A total of 1697 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PET round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 701 posts.

Steps to download the PET schedule 2023

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Forest Guard, Wildlife Guard PET 2023 schedule link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the PET schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the PET schedule 2023.

