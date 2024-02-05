The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Veterinary Officer (Grade-2) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 21 and 22, 2024. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 91 VO posts.

Steps to download UKPSC VO admit card 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the link to correct/edit UKPSC VO application Key in your credentials and login Now open your application and edit/correct necessary details Submit the changes and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.