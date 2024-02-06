The Indian Air Force has postponed the application deadline for the Agniveervayu (01/2025). Eligible candidates can now register for the selection test on the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in till February 11, 2024 (upto 11.00 PM).

“Amend to read the dates of online registration as January 17, 2024 (11.00 AM) to February 11, 2024 (11.00 PM) for January 17, 2024 (11.00 AM) TO February 6, 2024 (11.00 PM). All the other details in the advertisement remains same,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The selection test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from March 17, 2024 onwards.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Educational Qualification:

Science Subjects: Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. Or Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

Other than Science Subjects: Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subjects approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 550. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking through payment gateway.

Steps to register for Agniveervayu 2024

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in Click on the registration link for Agniveervayu 01/2025 Complete Step 1 registration and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for IAF Agniveervayu.

Selection Process

The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2025 will be published in November.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.