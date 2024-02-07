The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the result of the Combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 today, February 7. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The Main exam was conducted on August 27 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon in two districts including Agra and Lucknow. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1262 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UPSSSC Jr Assistant result

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Junior Assistant exam result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPSSSC Jr Assistant result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.