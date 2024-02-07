The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Investigator cum Computer and Assistant Statistical Officer Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till February 28, 2024.

The applicants can make changes to their application forms from March 7 to 16, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 223 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General, EWS, State’s OBC category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 172.30, whereas a fee of Rs 82.30 is applicable to State’s SC/ST category candidates. The fee for State’s PwD category is Rs 22.30.

Steps to apply for ICC/ASO posts 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ tab Click on the application link for ICC/ASO posts 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.