The Bank of Baroda will this week conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Security officers on regular basis Advt. no. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2024/01. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.bankofbaroda.in till February 10, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 25 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any Discipline from a recognized University / Institute. A certification in computer course for minimum three months OR Information Technology or related paper as one of the subjects at graduation level or afterwards, is preferable. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General, EWS and OBC category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC, ST and Women candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Security Officer posts



Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under the Career tab Click on “Apply Now” under “Recruitment of Security officers on regular basis Advt. no. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2024/01” Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Security Officer posts.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprises online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.