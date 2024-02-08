The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the Jharkhand Junior Translator Competitive Exam or JJTCE 2023 (Regular Vacancy). Eligible candidates will be able to register for the examination on the official website jssc.nic.in from February 21 onwards. The last date for submitting applications is March 20.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 13 Junior Translator posts in the State of Jharkhand.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 22 years and 35 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: Candidates must possess (i) Master’s degree in Hindi or English or equivalent from a recognized University with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level. OR (ii) Master’s degree in Hindi or English or equivalent from a recognized University with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST candidates from the state of Jharkhand is Rs 50 while for all other category candidates the application fee is Rs 100. PwBD candidates are exempt from payment of any fees.

Steps to apply for JSSC JJTCE

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Application Forms (Apply)’ Once live, click on the application link for JJTCE 2023 Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.