The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final answer key for the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Lady Constable Final Written exam was conducted on January 21, 2024. The WBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1420 Lady Constable vacancies. The pay scale is Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs 22,700 - Rs. 58,500].

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Lady Constable final answer key 2023

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab Click on the final answer key link for Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023 The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the final answer key.

Selection Process

The posts of Lady Constable shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the WBPRB.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.