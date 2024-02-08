Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Mains Pharmacist under different Departments/Hods of Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till February 9, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies, of which 23 vacancies are for the post of Pharmacist under Directorate of Prison and Correction Services and 1 for Pharmacist under Directorate of Printing, Stationery, and Publication, Odisha.

Steps to download Pharmacist Mains answer key 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Pharmacist answer key 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Pharmacist Mains answer key 2023.

