The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts at its U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website isro.gov.in till March 1, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 224 vacancies for Scientist/Engineer, Draughtsman, Cook, Technical Assistant and other posts through a Written Test.

Vacancy Details

Scientist/Engineer - 5 posts

Technician B - 126 posts

Draughtsman B - 16 posts

Technical Assistant - 62 posts

Cook - 4 posts

Fireman - 3 posts

Driver - 8 posts

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, pay scale, essential qualification, selection process, required documents, reservations/relaxations and more information in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

For Scientist / Engineer – SC / Technical Assistant / Scientific Assistant - There is a non-refundable Application Fee of Rs 250. However, initially all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs 750 per application as Processing fee.

For Technician-B / Draughtsman-B / Cook / Fireman-A / Driver - There is a non-refundable Application Fee of Rs 100. However, initially all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs 500 per application as Processing fee.

Note: The Processing fee will be refunded only to candidates who appear in the written test.

Steps to apply for URSC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website isro.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Now click on Advt.No.URSC:ISTRAC:01:2024 Click on the link to receive online applications and register yourself Fill out the form, select post, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ISRO recruitment 2024.