DSSSB recruitment 2024: Apply for 1896 Nursing Officer, Pharmacist and other posts from tomorrow
Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the vacancies on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till March 13.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will tomorrow, February 13, commence the online application process for recruitment to the various Group B and Group C posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the vacancies on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till March 13.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1896 vacancies for Nursing Officer, Pharmacist, Cook and other posts in the Commission.
Vacancy Details
Pharmacist - 318 posts
Nursing Officer - 1507 posts
Resource Centre Coordinator - 12 posts
AYA - 21 posts
Cook (Male and Female) - 32 posts
Translator (Hindi) - 2 posts
Section Officer (HR) - 4 posts
The Commission will released the full advertisement with eligibility criteria, pay scale, application fee and other details on the website in due time. Candidates can check the vacancy bifurcation in the official notification linked below:
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.