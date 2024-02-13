The Chandigarh Police will conclude the online application process for direct recruitment to the post of Constable Executive (IT) today, February 13. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in till 11.59 PM.

The Police Constable (IT Domain) Written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted March 3, 2024. The PMT will be scheduled around the last week of March. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 144 posts of Constable (Executive)(IT), under domain specialization “IT Support”, of Group “C” in the pay scale of Central Pay Level-3 as per 7th CPC.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years as on January 23, 2024 to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Bachelors (Minimum 3 years)/Masters (Minimum 2 years) degree in the fields of: Computer Science, or Electronics, or Instrumentation, or Communication, or Information Technology, or Mechatronics, or Computer Applications, or Data Sciences, or Computer Sciences and allied fields* from a recognised Board or University.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for Unreserved/General/OBC category candidates is Rs 1000 while for SC and EWS categories it is Rs 800. Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempt from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for Constable posts

Visit the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Go to ‘Recruitment of Constables’ > ‘Recruitment of Constables 2024’ > ‘Recruitment of Constables (Executive) (IT)’ Now click on the application link and register yourself Login, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Chandigarh Police Constable posts 2024.