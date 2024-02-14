The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board ( TN TRB ) has commenced the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Secondary Grade Teachers today, February 14. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website trb.tn.gov.in till March 15.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 23, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1768 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The examination fee for SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons is Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to all other category candidates. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for TN TRB Teacher exam 2024

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in Now click on the ‘Online Registration Portal’ Click on the application link for Secondary Grade Teacher exam Register yourself, login and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for the TN TRB Teacher exam 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will shortlisted on the basis of Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Written Examination and Certificate Verification.