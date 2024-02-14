The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Hostel Superintendent Grade-II (SJED) 2024 and Hostel Superintendent (Minority Affairs Dept.) 2024. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The application window for the HS Grade-II (SJED) will open from February 17 to March 17 and the registrations for HS (Minority Affairs Dept.) will open on February 20 and close on March 20.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 447 Hostel Superintendent posts, of which 335 vacancies are for the HS (SJED) 2024 post and 112 for HS (MAD) 2024 posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification for HS (SJED).

Here’s the official notification for HS (MAD).

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD category candidates.